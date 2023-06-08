Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation in Everyday Life – Jon Kabat-Zinn | Free Book Summary

Practice Non-Judgement

A key element of mindfulness is to practice non-judgment.

This means being mindful of our thoughts and feelings without judging or labeling them as good or bad.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Instead of attaching labels to our experiences, we can simply observe them with an open mind and heart.