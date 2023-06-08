Rising Strong: The Reckoning. The Rumble. The Revolution. – Brené Brown | Free Book Summary

Embrace Vulnerability

Brené Brown encourages readers to embrace vulnerability and be open to taking risks.

She argues that by being honest with ourselves, we can create meaningful connections with others and build trust.

Brown also teaches us to accept failure and use it as an opportunity for growth.