Untamed – Glennon Doyle | Free Book Summary

Embrace Your True Self

It is important to recognize that we are all unique and to let go of the expectations of what society expects us to be.

By embracing our true selves, we can trust our instincts and let go of the fear of judgement.

This allows us to be more open and honest with ourselves and others and to be more authentic in our relationships.