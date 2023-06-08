Six Pillars of Self-Esteem – Nathaniel Branden | Free Book Summary

Respect Yourself

Respect for oneself is essential for living a life of fulfillment and joy.

We must learn to honor our own needs, beliefs and values by speaking kindly to ourselves and making decisions based on what we truly want.

This helps us build up our self-esteem and assert our independence.