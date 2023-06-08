The Slight Edge – Jeff Olson | Free Book Summary

Focus on Consistency

To create lasting success, it’s important to focus on consistency more than speed and intensity.

Small, consistent steps are much more effective than trying to make drastic changes quickly.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

This means taking the time to do things correctly and not cutting corners.