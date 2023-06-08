The Anatomy of Peace: Resolving the Heart of Conflict – The Arbinger Institute | Free Book Summary

The Heart at War and Peace

Recognizing the state of our hearts is crucial to navigating conflict.

A heart at war is an enemy-making pattern, leading us to feel insecure and unwilling to listen.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

A heart at peace is connection-focused, leading to respect, trust and understanding.