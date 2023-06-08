The Crossroads of Should and Must: Find and Follow Your Passion – Elle Luna | Free Book Summary

The Crossroads of Should and Must: Find and Follow Your Passion – Elle Luna
The Crossroads of Should and Must: Find and Follow Your Passion by Elle Luna is a heartfelt guide to help individuals discover their true calling and transform it into a fulfilling life journey.
Should vs Must
Should represents expectations and obligations imposed by society or ourselves, while Must represents our authentic desires and passions.
Pursue Must to achieve a life of purpose and meaning.
Identifying Your Must
Listen to your inner voice, reflect on your childhood dreams, and engage in activities that energize you.
By connecting with your authentic self, you can identify your true passion or Must.
Prioritizing Must
Make time for your passions by setting priorities, establishing routines, and avoiding distractions.
Allocate regular time to focus on the things that truly matter and fulfill you.
Committing to Your Journey
Committing to your Must requires consistent effort, dedication, and belief in your potential.
Surround yourself with a support system and have faith in your innate ability to live your purpose.
The Power of Space
Create a dedicated space that fosters creativity and inspiration.
A clutter-free, inviting environment enables you to better focus on your passion and supports your journey to Must.
Financial Sustainability
Establish a financial plan that supports your Must, considering savings, a flexible job, or alternate revenue streams.
These measures allow you to focus on your passion without financial pressures.
Overcoming Procrastination
Procrastination stems from a fear of failure or perfectionism.
To overcome it, set realistic goals, create deadlines, and embrace imperfection while recognizing that progress is more valuable than perfection.
Embracing Vulnerability
Stepping into your Must entails vulnerability and uncertainty.
By embracing the dynamic nature of life and learning from setbacks, you open the door for growth and personal fulfillment.
The Journey Continues
Finding and following your passion is an ongoing process.
Continue to evaluate, adapt, and remain open to change.
Cultivate gratitude, stay true to your Must, and savor the journey.