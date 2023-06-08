The Art of Thinking Clearly – Rolf Dobelli | Free Book Summary

Understand Cognitive Biases

Cognitive biases are mental shortcuts we take to make decisions quickly.

They can lead to incorrect assumptions and snap judgments that can have negative consequences.

By understanding these biases, we can recognize when we may be making illogical decisions and adjust our thinking accordingly.