The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right – Atul Gawande | Free Book Summary

Define Your Goals

To make the most of any task, it’s important to clearly define the goals and objectives.

This helps ensure that everyone is on the same page and that we are focused on the important things.

By being intentional about what we want to accomplish, we can save time and avoid unnecessary errors.