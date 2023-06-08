The Choice: Embrace the Possible – Edith Eger | Free Book Summary

The Choice: Embrace the Possible – Edith Eger
In ‘The Choice: Embrace the Possible’, psychologist and Holocaust survivor Edith Eger shares her powerful story of healing and forgiveness while offering readers practical advice on overcoming trauma and adversity. Drawing upon her own experiences, she teaches valuable lessons on resilience, transformation, and the power of choice in our lives.
Trauma is not your identity
Trauma is a part of life, but it doesn’t define who we are.
It’s important to recognize that one can experience pain and loss without being consumed by it.
Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)
AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!
Acknowledging the impact of trauma allows us to take steps towards healing and ultimately reclaim our power to choose and shape our lives.
Reframing your perspective
Life’s hardships provide us with valuable lessons that can help us grow and move forward.
By reframing negative experiences and finding a silver lining, we can transform pain into wisdom, resilience, and compassion for ourselves and others.
Discover your inner strength
Each of us has an innate inner strength that can be harnessed to overcome adversity.
By connecting with this core power, we can face our fears, take responsibility for our actions, and create change in both ourselves and the world around us.
The power of choice
Our lives are shaped by the choices we make.
Each decision, no matter how small, has the potential to create a better future or cement us further in the past.
Recognizing the power of choice empowers us to take control of our destinies and discover our true potential.
Forgiveness and healing
Forgiveness is a transformative and liberating process.
Making peace with our past and confronting the pain with love allows for true healing.
Forgiving ourselves and others frees us from the chains of bitterness, resentment, and guilt, allowing us to live fully in the present.
Taking responsibility for happiness
Happiness is not something that comes from external circumstances, but rather a result of our own choices and attitudes.
Taking responsibility for our own well-being allows us to overcome obstacles and find joy in life, regardless of the challenges we face.
Create your own definition of success
Success is subjective and should be defined by your own values and aspirations.
Aligning your actions and decisions with your personal definition of success allows for a more purposeful and fulfilling life, unshackled by societal expectations.
Timeless wisdom from a survivor
Eger’s experiences as a Holocaust survivor provide a unique and powerful perspective on resilience, love, and the human spirit.
Through her story, we see that even in the darkest of times, hope and transformation are possible when we choose to embrace the potential within ourselves.
The pursuit of meaning
Finding purpose and significance in life is a continuous journey.
By pursuing meaningful relationships, contributing to the greater good, and seeking knowledge and personal growth, we can navigate adversity and create a fulfilling, meaningful life.