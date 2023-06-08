The Choice: Embrace the Possible – Edith Eger | Free Book Summary

Trauma is not your identity

Trauma is a part of life, but it doesn’t define who we are.

It’s important to recognize that one can experience pain and loss without being consumed by it.

Acknowledging the impact of trauma allows us to take steps towards healing and ultimately reclaim our power to choose and shape our lives.