The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter—And How to Make the Most of Them Now – Meg Jay | Free Book Summary

Don’t Waste Time

Our twenties are a critical time in life, and the choices we make now will have long-lasting consequences.

We should be intentional about how we use our time, energy and resources and focus on what matters most to us.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

This means learning to say no to distractions, breaks from routine and activities that don’t align with our values.