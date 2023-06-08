The Willpower Instinct: How Self-Control Works, Why It Matters, and What You Can Do to Get More of It – Kelly McGonigal | Free Book Summary

Understand Your Willpower

To make the most of your willpower, it’s important to understand how it works.

We have a finite amount of willpower which can be depleted when we face difficult tasks or decisions.

To conserve willpower, we must learn to prioritize our goals and make conscious decisions about where to spend our energy.