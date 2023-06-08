The Gifts of Imperfection – Brené Brown | Free Book Summary

Be Vulnerable

One of the keys to living a fulfilled life is to be vulnerable and accept our flaws and imperfections.

This means being willing to take risks, express our feelings and trust in ourselves.

By embracing our vulnerabilities, we can develop courage and foster meaningful relationships and experiences.