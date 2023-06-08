Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead – Brené Brown | Free Book Summary

Choose Courage over Comfort

To live an authentic and meaningful life, we must be willing to take risks and embrace vulnerability.

This means choosing courage over comfort and taking action even when we feel scared or uncertain.

It also means being willing to fail and learn from our mistakes.