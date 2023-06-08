The Intelligent Investor – Benjamin Graham | Free Book Summary

Defensive vs. Enterprising Investing

Graham discusses two approaches to investing – defensive and enterprising.

The defensive investor focuses on stability and long-term growth, while the enterprising investor is willing to assume more risk in pursuit of higher returns.

Major differences between the two include time and resource investments, as well as the level of risk undertaken.