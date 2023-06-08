The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy – Thomas J. Stanley | Free Book Summary

Live Frugally

Living frugally is an essential part of becoming wealthy.

Self-made millionaires focus on saving more than they spend and invest their money wisely.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

They understand that their wealth is the result of their hard work and commitment to building long-term financial security.