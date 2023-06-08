Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything – B.J. Fogg | Free Book Summary

Small Steps Lead to Big Change

We don’t have to make drastic changes in order to create lasting results.

By taking small, achievable steps and consistently following through, we can gradually build the habits and behaviors necessary for lasting success.

This allows us to stay motivated and focused on our goals without becoming discouraged or overwhelmed.