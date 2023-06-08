The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World – Dalai Lama XIV | Free Book Summary

Cultivate Compassion

To achieve joy, we must strive to cultivate compassion for ourselves and others.

This means being understanding and non-judgmental, and treating ourselves and those around us with kindness and respect.

Compassion helps us to stay connected with our inner self and appreciate the humanity in all of us.