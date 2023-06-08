The Productivity Project: Accomplishing More by Managing Your Time, Attention, and Energy – Chris Bailey | Free Book Summary

Time Awareness

Becoming more aware of how you spend your time is the first step to improving productivity.

This can be achieved by consistently tracking your daily activities and setting priorities based on your findings.

Knowing where your time goes helps you be more intentional about how you spend it.