Unfuck Your Brain: Using Science to Get Over Anxiety, Depression, Anger, Freak-Outs, and Triggers – Faith G. Harper | Free Book Summary

Understand the Evolution of the Brain

Our brain has evolved in response to its environment.

Primitive areas of the brain are responsible for survival instincts, such as fight or flight, while the prefrontal cortex manages higher cognitive functions.

Understanding how these brain areas interact may help you control emotional impulses and make better decisions.