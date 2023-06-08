The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here for? – Rick Warren | Free Book Summary

Discover Your Identity

We all have unique gifts and talents that can help us discover our true identities.

By understanding who we are, we can find greater clarity and direction in our lives.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

Our identity is not based on our achievements or our possessions, but rather on the unique combination of strengths and passions that are uniquely ours.