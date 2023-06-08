The Charisma Myth: How Anyone Can Master the Art and Science of Personal Magnetism – Olivia Fox Cabane | Free Book Summary

Know Your Intent

Knowing your intent and staying true to it is essential to developing charisma.

We should be clear about why we are talking to someone and focus on expressing our authentic selves.

This helps us to create meaningful connections and build trust with others.