The Road Less Traveled: A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth – M. Scott Peck | Free Book Summary

Discipline is Essential

To live a meaningful life, we must accept that discipline is essential.

This means having the courage to make tough choices, even when they are difficult or uncomfortable.

It also means recognizing our weaknesses and striving to correct them instead of ignoring or avoiding them.