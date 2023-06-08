Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle – Emily Nagoski | Free Book Summary

Identify Your Stressors

To manage stress effectively, it’s important to identify the sources of our stress.

We can take time to reflect on what causes us to feel overwhelmed and burdened, so that we can develop strategies to manage those stressors.

This means being honest with ourselves and recognizing the things that are out of our control.