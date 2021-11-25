Thinking of copying NFTs? Let’s see how to do it

Copying an NFT is absolutely doable. You can even copy the Solidity source code for the most popular NFT– KaiyatedNFT

Thread on Copying NFTS 👇👇👇 Copying an NFT is absolutely doable. You can even copy the Solidity source code for most popular NFT contracts directly from Etherscan, redeploy it, and point the token URLs to the same hosted assets that the original contract uses.

This would basically create an exact copy of the NFT with all of its functionality. The trouble is that you can’t copy the community/reputation/clout/trading-history that any popular NFT has built up.

Anyone viewing your NFT contract address in Etherscan, or token collection in OpenSea, would see a small number of token owners and zero trade history – a dead giveaway that the token is not the popular original.

Could you use one of these copycat “NFTS” to get verified on Twitter, or any other platform? Not sure how they do it, but assuming they have the basic due diligence of knowing the correct contract address, it’s easy to verify ownership of tokens.

In summary it’s almost impossible to Copy a popular NFT project.