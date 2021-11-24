This startup generated $3 mn revenue with negligible spending on tools. Take a look at #Nocode tools they use

Today we share 7 types of NoCode tools along with 1. Specific use case each solves 2. Real examples 3. Alternatives – Buildd

Our startup generates $3 million in revenue and runs on a $60/month NoCode stack! Building tech has become easy, accessible & cheap with NoCode tools. Today we share 7 types of NoCode tools along with: 1. Specific use case each solves 2. Real examples 3. Alternatives Thread 🧵

4/ Automate workflows A) Tools: Zapier, Integromat B) Use cases – Automate recurring manual effort – Store data in CRM, send automated mails, integrate tools, etc. – Zapier is more intuitive but costly, Integromat has a steeper learning curve but handles complex cases

5/ Login & membership systems A) Tools: MemberstackApp, Memberspace B) Use cases – To convert your static website to have signups/logins and to also manage SAAS memberships – Restrict content or pages to only paid users

6/ Complex web-based product (contd.) C) Example – Our internal tool is entirely built on top of Bubble and saves ~160 human hours per month (has sensitive data, so can’t share video) D) Alternatives: – Adalo, Glide: More suited for mobile apps (discussed next)