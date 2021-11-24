Web3, scams and consumer protection: How do we go about it?

I’m getting more confident that we can—& should—build that future via blockchain. But I want to stop & address one of the concerns that have come up: fraud & scams – Morgan Harper

1/ As I learn about web3, I’m intrigued by the idea of creating new opportunities & networks that can benefit Ohioans. I’m getting more confident that we can—& should—build that future via blockchain. But I want to stop & address one of the concerns that’s come up: fraud & scams.

2/ I’m new to web3 but not to consumer protection. I was a Sr Advisor at the @cfpb. My portfolio included payday loans, credit reporting & fraud against elders & vets. If you’re worried about fraud/scams, the priority shouldn’t be crypto it shld be on our current financial system

6/ In Ohio, US Bank issued unbanked, unemployed residents a Reliacard that held unemployment benefits. For years, it charged a $17 overdraft fee. There isn’t business cost or logic to justify that fixed fee (the tx can just be denied). It’s opportunistic behavior & it’s cruel.

7/ As far as scams, don’t get me started. My mother’s bank account was emptied last yr by a caller pretending to send the authorities to her house if she didn’t buy $5K of Costco gift cards and then read the code on the back to the caller. In 2020, Seniors lost $1B to such scams

8/ Can web3 create a better financial system? A world w/o unnecessary overdraft fees & where identity is verified by something more reliable than Equifax or a bank? That’s what I’m interested in

9/ If a lot of the predatory & illegal behavior conducted in the existing financial system is because of concentrated corporate power among large financial institutions, then a system that is decentralized & uses technology to create transparency has the potential to cut down on

10/ some of these abuses and increase alignment amongst customers, builders and capital providers.

11/ I have two points to make on this. First, we should absolutely, by all means encourage technology that can build a better world, where we make profit by creating value, not shaking down the most vulnerable consumers—the unemployed, the elderly, and veterans.

12 / Second, I’m hopeful we can address fraud & scams in the crypto world & that doing so will increase confidence in legit projects. But don’t lose sight of scale. It’s not these nascent competitors that are the biggest problem; it’s the current system they’re competing against.