Why Men Love Bitches – Sherry Argov | Free Book Summary

Understand Male Psychology

To attract and keep the attention of the man of your dreams, it’s important to understand male psychology.

Men are attracted to strong, independent women who are confident in themselves and know what they want.

By understanding how men think and feel, you can create a stronger connection with them.