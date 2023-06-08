Why Men Love Bitches – Sherry Argov | Free Book Summary

Why Men Love Bitches – Sherry Argov
In her book Why Men Love Bitches, Sherry Argov provides an honest and thought-provoking look at how women can use assertiveness and self-confidence to attract love and respect from men. Drawing on her own experiences as well as insights from psychology, she offers advice on how to be a strong, independent woman without sacrificing femininity.
Understand Male Psychology
To attract and keep the attention of the man of your dreams, it’s important to understand male psychology.
Men are attracted to strong, independent women who are confident in themselves and know what they want.
Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)
AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!
By understanding how men think and feel, you can create a stronger connection with them.
Respect Yourself
Having respect for yourself is key when it comes to creating meaningful relationships with men.
You should have high standards for yourself and for any potential partners.
This will help you avoid settling for less than you deserve and ensure that you find someone who truly values you.
Don’t Play Games
Trying to manipulate or control men by playing games is a surefire way to drive them away.
Instead, you should be authentic and open with them about your feelings and intentions.
This will help create trust and foster a deeper connection between the two of you.
Know Your Worth
Knowing your worth means understanding that you are worthy of love, respect and admiration.
You should never settle for anything less than what you deserve or let others determine your value.
Believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in.
Take Care of Yourself
Taking care of yourself physically, mentally and emotionally is essential when it comes to attracting love and respect from men.
Eat right, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, practice self-care activities like meditation or yoga, and surround yourself with positive people who support you.
Have Fun!
Don’t forget to have fun! Dating should be enjoyable – it’s an opportunity to explore new things, meet new people and make memories.
So don’t take it too seriously – laugh often, be spontaneous, don’t be afraid to try something new, and just enjoy the present moment!
Speak Up!
Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself – express your opinions in conversations with men, even if they differ from theirs.
Speak honestly about how you feel but also listen carefully to their point of view – this will show that you respect them as well as yourself.
Be Independent
Learning how to be independent is essential when it comes to being attractive to men – they want someone who is capable of taking care of herself without relying on them too much.
Show that you are capable of making decisions on your own and don’t be afraid to pursue your own interests or goals.
Trust Yourself
Learning how to trust yourself is key when it comes to dating – it’s important to trust your instincts when evaluating potential partners or making decisions about your relationships.
If something doesn’t feel right, listen to that inner voice – it’s there for a reason!