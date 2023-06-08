You Can Heal Your Life (Unknown Binding) – Louise L. Hay | Free Book Summary

Understand the Power of Thoughts

Our thoughts have immense power in shaping our lives.

We can become aware of the negative thoughts and beliefs we have about ourselves and start to challenge those limiting beliefs.

By changing our thought patterns, we can create new, empowering beliefs that will support us on our journey to healing.