How Zerodha optimizes its 20TB of data?

The 100cr salary of @zerodhaonline founders is not eye-opening to me, but the tech and how they operate on such a large scale is to me. How do they optimize their database with close to 20TB of data? A 🧵

@zerodhaonline stores financial and transactional data on their PostgreSQL instances. With billions of rows that power their Console and its large-scale number crunching and reporting.

On peak traffic, despite having a heavy “hot” cache layer, the warehouse DB serves up to 40-50,000 queries per second. Instead of normalizing their data, they denormalized it because JOINs across tables holding billions of rows is difficult to scale.

After a lot of experimentation, they partitioned their data to group records by months based on their timestamps. They even experimented with per-day partitioning that significantly boosted their bulk inserts speed but slowed down query speed.

Per-month partitioning turned out to be a far better trade-off. They removed auto-increment IDs and tuned parameters of PostgreSQL that I won’t discuss in this post, but they turned the knobs to gain performance after experimenting.

Due to the nature of bulk inserts and updates of billion rows in batches that @zerodhaonline does aftermarket hours, they turned auto-vacuum off. If auto-vacuum kicks in the middle of the bulk operation, it will lock everything down.

Instead, they had a cron job that does “vacuum analyze” on partitions. Taking care of not over-indexing their DB, they also used materialized views to make the queries faster, and computation for the same queries doesn’t happen repeatedly.