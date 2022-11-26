13 life-changing books you can finish reading in a day

Lack time to do it?
Here are 13 life-changing books you can finish in 6 hours or less:
LESSONS:
– A happy person isn’t happy all the time. It’s someone who interprets events in such a way that they don’t lose their innate peace
– The reality is life is a single-player game
– Earn with your mind, not your time
LESSONS:
– Failing and becoming a failure are two very different things
– Fear of the word “no” will hold you back from greatness
– Learning to hear “no” without quitting build iron-clad resilience
LESSONS:
– Asking for help shows strength, not weakness
– The biggest waste of time is comparing yourself to others
– “Is your glass half empty or half full?” “I think I’m grateful to just have a glass.”
LESSONS:
– The degree of the pain you solve will be proportional to the price you will be able to charge
– Entrepreneurship is about acquiring skills, beliefs, and character traits
– The longer you delay the ask, the bigger the ask you can make
LESSONS:
– Everything you do requires putting to use the right information
– “Your job as a notetaker is to preserve the notes you’re taking on the things you discover in such a way that they can survive the journey into the future.”
LESSONS:
– You will never change your life until you change something you do daily
– You make your choices, and then your choices make you.
– Smart small choices + Consistency + Time = Radical difference
LESSONS:
– Do you really want to be happy? You can begin by being appreciative of who you are and what you’ve got
– The surest way to become tense, awkward, and confused is to develop a mind that tries too hard – one that thinks too much
LESSONS:
– Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen
Vulnerability is the birthplace of love, belonging, joy, courage, empathy, and creativity
LESSONS:
– One of the very worst uses of time is to do something very well that need not be done at all
– If you have to eat two frogs, eat the ugliest one first
– Continuous learning is the minimum requirement for success in any field
LESSONS:
– In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity
– The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting
– Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win
LESSONS:
– We always have the ability to choose our attitude in a situation
– Suffering is inevitable, it’s all about how we choose to respond
– Purpose is power
LESSONS:
– The pursuit of a dream gives our lives purpose
– “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”
LESSONS:
– The Four Agreements:
1. Be impeccable with your word.
2. Don’t take anything personally.
3. Don’t make assumptions.
4. Always do your best.
– Nothing other people do is because of you. It is because of themselves.
Shortform makes the world’s best guides to non-fiction books.
Like book summaries on steroids.
Use my link before the end of the week to get a 5-DAY FREE TRIAL:
https://www.shortform.com/?utm_source=colby&utm_medium=partner
If you dug this thread:
Give it a RT.
Your audience will love it, and it helps me out too.
Cheers! https://twitter.com/1452145642667577347/status/1596113392263221249
Sign up for my free newsletter.
I’ll send you the 5 best tips, hacks, and resources I find each week.
Join here: https://colbynewsletter.ck.page/
Follow: @thecolbykultgen[Via]
[Via]