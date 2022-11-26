13 life-changing books you can finish reading in a day

  • November 26, 2022
Reading is an insanely high-ROI activity.

Lack time to do it?

Here are 13 life-changing books you can finish in 6 hours or less:

1. The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson

LESSONS:
– A happy person isn’t happy all the time. It’s someone who interprets events in such a way that they don’t lose their innate peace
– The reality is life is a single-player game
– Earn with your mind, not your time

2. Go for No! by Richard Fenton & Andrea Waltz

LESSONS:
– Failing and becoming a failure are two very different things
– Fear of the word “no” will hold you back from greatness
– Learning to hear “no” without quitting build iron-clad resilience

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy

LESSONS:
– Asking for help shows strength, not weakness
– The biggest waste of time is comparing yourself to others
– “Is your glass half empty or half full?” “I think I’m grateful to just have a glass.”

4. $100M Offers By Alex Hormozi

LESSONS:
– The degree of the pain you solve will be proportional to the price you will be able to charge
– Entrepreneurship is about acquiring skills, beliefs, and character traits
– The longer you delay the ask, the bigger the ask you can make

5. Building a Second Brain by Tiago Forte

LESSONS:
– Everything you do requires putting to use the right information
– “Your job as a notetaker is to preserve the notes you’re taking on the things you discover in such a way that they can survive the journey into the future.”

6. The Compound Effect By Darren Hardy

LESSONS:
– You will never change your life until you change something you do daily
– You make your choices, and then your choices make you.
– Smart small choices + Consistency + Time = Radical difference

7. The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff

LESSONS:
– Do you really want to be happy? You can begin by being appreciative of who you are and what you’ve got
– The surest way to become tense, awkward, and confused is to develop a mind that tries too hard – one that thinks too much

8. Daring Greatly by Brene Brown

LESSONS:
– Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen
Vulnerability is the birthplace of love, belonging, joy, courage, empathy, and creativity

9. Eat That Frog By Brian Tracy

LESSONS:
– One of the very worst uses of time is to do something very well that need not be done at all
– If you have to eat two frogs, eat the ugliest one first
– Continuous learning is the minimum requirement for success in any field

10. Art of War by Sun Tzu

LESSONS:

– In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity
– The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting
– Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win

11. Man’s Search For Meaning by Viktor Frankl

LESSONS:
– We always have the ability to choose our attitude in a situation
– Suffering is inevitable, it’s all about how we choose to respond
– Purpose is power

12. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

LESSONS:
– The pursuit of a dream gives our lives purpose
– “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”

13. The Four Agreements by Miguel Ruiz

LESSONS:
– The Four Agreements:
1. Be impeccable with your word.
2. Don’t take anything personally.
3. Don’t make assumptions.
4. Always do your best.
– Nothing other people do is because of you. It is because of themselves.

