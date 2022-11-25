20 favourite books of billionaire investor Charlie Munger

Books for Product Managers and Founders
Charlie Munger is a modern-day polymath and one of the most respected investors of all time.

He credits reading 500 pages/day with much of his success—his children even call him a book with legs.

Here are 20 of his favourite books:

1/

In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives by Stephen Levy.

“I hate to admit this because I’ve ignored high-tech all my life, but I read that book In the Plex about Google, and I found it a very interesting book.”
–Charlie Munger

https://www.amazon.com/Plex-Google-Thinks-Works-Shapes

2/

The Outsiders by William Thorndike

“A book that details the extraordinary success of CEOs who took a radically different approach to corporate management.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Outsiders-Unconventional-Radically-Rational-Blueprint

3/

Influence by Robert Cialdini.

”You couldn’t start with a better book than Cialdini’s Influence to avoid being manipulated by vendors and by lenders using the standard tricks of the vendor and lender trade.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Influence-New-Expanded-Psychology-Persuasion/

4/

Living Within Limits by Garrett Hardin.

Recommended in Charlie’s Book, “Poor Charlie’s Almanack.”
https://www.amazon.com.au/Living-Within-Limits-Economics-Population/

5/

The Warren Buffett Portfolio by Robert Hagstrom.

”I read it and I was flabbergasted to find it not only very well written, but a considerable contribution to the synthesis of human thought on the investment process.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Warren-Buffett-Portfolio-Mastering-Investment

6/

Damn Right by Janet Lowe.

“That Janet Lowe book about me has had a very interesting sub-chapter, so to speak, in its distribution. I notice a considerable number of people buying that book and sending one copy to each descendant.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Damn-Right-Berkshire-Hathaway-Billionaire/

7/

Benjamin Franklin by Walter Isaacson.

It’s hard to write a bad book on such an interesting subject.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Benjamin-Franklin-American-Walter-Isaacson

8/

Man’s Search For Meaning by Viktor Frankl.

“Generally speaking, envy, resentment, revenge and self-pity are disastrous modes of thought”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Mans-Search-Meaning-Viktor-Frankl/

9/

Models of My Life by Herb Simon.

“And some shareholder sent me a book that not many of you will like, by Herb Simon I think, Models of My Life. sAnd it’s a very interesting book for a certain academic type.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Models-My-Life-MIT-Press/

10/

Genome by @mattridley.

”It is a fabulous book. Of course, I’m recommending a bestseller, but they’re selling it in the airport.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Genome-Autobiography-Species-23-Chapters/

11/

Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller, Sr by Ron Chernow.

“One of the best business biographies I have ever read. That was just a wonderful, wonderful book. And I don’t know anybody who’s read it who hasn’t enjoyed it.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Titan-Life-John-Rockefeller-Sr

12/

Andrew Carnegie by Joseph Wall.

Recommended in Charlie’s Book, “Poor Charlie’s Almanack.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Andrew-Carnegie-Joseph-Frazier-Wall

13/

The Wealth and Poverty of Nations by David Landes.

“I would heartily recommend it. He knows way more economics and science than is common for a history professor. And that gives him better insight ”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Wealth-Poverty-Nations-Some-Rich

14/

Guns, Germs, and Steel by Jared Diamond.

“I have recently read a new book twice, which I very seldom do. And that book is Guns, Germs and Steel by Jared Diamond. And it’s a marvelous book.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Guns-Germs-Steel-Patterns-Life/

15/

The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins.

“I had to read The Selfish Gene twice before I fully understood it. And there were things I believed all my life that weren’t so, and I think it’s just wonderful, when you have those experiences.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Selfish-Gene-40th-Anniversary

16/

Master of the Game by Connie Bruck.

“I very much enjoyed Master of the Game, a biography of Steve Ross, who headed Warner and later was, co-chairman of Time Warner…. she’s a very insightful writer and it’s a very interesting story.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Master-Game-Fantastic-Undertaker-Conglomerate

17/

Benjamin Franklin by Carl Van Doren.

“I am rereading a book I really like, Van Doren’s biography of Ben Franklin, and I’d forgotten how good a book it was. We’ve never had anybody quite like Franklin in this country. Never again.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com.au/Benjamin-Franklin-Carl-Van-Doren

18/

The Third Chimpanzee by Jared Diamond.

Recommended in Charlie’s Book, “Poor Charlie’s Almanack.”
https://www.amazon.com.au/Third-Chimpanzee-Jared-Diamond

19/

Deep Simplicity by John Gribbin.

“It’s pretty hard to understand everything, but if you can’t understand it, you can always give it to a more intelligent friend.”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Simplicity-Bringing-Order-Complexity

20/

Ice Age by John Gribbin.

“Best work of science exposition and history that I’ve read in many years!”
–Charlie Munger
https://www.amazon.com/Ice-Age-John-Gribbin

That’s 20 of Charlie Munger’s favourite books.

What else would you add? Let me know in the comments.

Follow me @_alexbrogan for more content to help you get better at the game of life. https://twitter.com/1488287898067607553/status/1595783110838276099

If you like improving your thinking, you will love my weekly newsletter.

I share mental models (weekly), high-quality links to the best content I find (monthly), and exclusive subscriber resources (a few times per year).

You can join here: https://alexbrogan.beehiiv.com/

Follow: @_alexbrogan

[Via]

[Via]

Download NBW App: Short tech news app for busy professionals. Save time. Move forward. (Android, iOS)

Recommended

NBW Lite Get in the know of the most imp news and products.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications