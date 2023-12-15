A guide to take the BS out of business speak: Avoiding cliches for fresh ideas
In this insightful podcast, journalist and comedian Bob Wiltfong sheds light on the confusing and often exclusionary nature of ‘business speak’.
He suggests that by avoiding jargon and focusing on clear communication, workplaces can be more inclusive and effective.
Humor as a coping mechanism
‘BS bingo’ is a humorous way to deal with the excessive use of business cliches.
It involves creating homemade bingo cards with commonly used phrases, adding a touch of fun to the otherwise tedious business jargon.
Cultural references in business speak
Using cultural references, like those from Shakespeare or baseball, can make business speak more relatable.
However, it’s important to be mindful of the global audience and avoid phrases that may not be universally understood.
The global impact of BS
Business speak can get lost in translation, leading to confusion and miscommunication.
It’s crucial to understand the origin and meaning of phrases to ensure clarity, especially in a global context.
The role of inclusivity
Embracing inclusivity in business communication can significantly reduce the amount of BS.
This involves being mindful of cultural differences and ensuring that everyone feels included in the conversation.
The danger of obscure references
Obscure references can make business speak exclusionary and confusing.
Instead, using clear and relatable language can make communication more effective and inclusive.
If we’re using BS, a lot of it, in our business speak, it may be like Shakespeare said, ‘sound and fury, signifying nothing.’ – Bob Wiltfong
The importance of clear communication
Clear communication is key to effective business interactions.
Avoiding jargon and using simple, understandable language can foster better understanding and collaboration in the workplace.
