Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary

It’s not just your environment that makes it difficult to begin a task, of course. It is also your mood: Ali Abdaal

We think that productivity is all about hard work. That the road to success is lined with endless frustration and toil. But what if there's another way?



Dr Ali Abdaal - the world's most-followed productivity expert - has uncovered an easier, happier path to success. Drawing on decades of psychological research, he has found that the secret to productivity and success isn't grind - it's feeling good.

If you can make your work feel good, then productivity takes care of itself.

In this book 'Feel Good Productivity', Ali reveals how the science of feel-good productivity can transform your life. He introduces the three hidden 'energisers' that underpin enjoyable productivity, the three 'blockers' we must overcome to beat procrastination, and the three 'sustainers' that prevent burnout and help us achieve lasting fulfilment.

Big Ideas from the book Feel Good Productivity:

"When not obsessing over whether you truly are motivated, much advice turns to another principle: discipline

The book is structured into three main parts: Energise, Unblock, and Sustain.

Energise: This section introduces concepts of Play, Power, and People. It emphasizes the importance of incorporating fun, harnessing inner strength, and building meaningful relationships in boosting productivity. Unblock: This part deals with overcoming common productivity barriers like lack of clarity, fear, and inertia. It provides strategies to tackle these challenges and improve focus and efficiency. Sustain: The final section is about maintaining productivity over the long term. It discusses how to prevent burnout through conservation of energy, recharging, and aligning activities with personal values. The focus is on maintaining well-being and happiness as a foundation for sustained productivity.

When you step into the right ‘play personality’ every day abounds with opportunities to see life as a game filled with surprises and side quests