Acing product launch 101: How to create buzz around your launch with “remarkable” strategies

@RobinhoodApp: “$0 commission stock brokerage”
@Dropbox: “Throw away your USB drive”
@gmail: “Free email w/ 1GB of storage”
@netflix: “No due dates, no late fees”
@WarbyParker: “Try on 5 pairs of frames at home before buying any”
@Quibi: Celebrity founders raise ~$2B for a pre-product video platform
@Hey: Public figure calling out Apple for their App Store fees
@getstolen: An app that lets you “buy” your friends on Twitter
