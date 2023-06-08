Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice from Dear Sugar – Cheryl Strayed | Free Book Summary

Live with Intention

To live a meaningful life, we must be intentional about our actions and decisions.

This means being mindful of our values and taking the time to reflect on what matters to us.

We should be conscious of how we spend our time and resources, and strive to live in alignment with our beliefs and principles.