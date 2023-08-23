CIA Spy on Mind Games, World War 3, China, Russia and the New World Super Power | Andrew Bustamante | Free Podcast Summary

CIA Spy on Mind Games, World War 3, China, Russia and the New World Super Power | Andrew Bustamante

This podcast episode with Andrew Bustamante, a former CIA intelligence officer, sheds light on human behavior, espionage strategies, and the potential shift in global power.

It offers insights into understanding and influencing human behavior, the predictability of human actions, and the tactics employed in espionage.

Furthermore, it explores the future of global power dynamics, particularly focusing on the roles of the United States, Russia, and China.