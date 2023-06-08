The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts – Gary Chapman | Free Book Summary

Discover Your Love Language

To fully understand how we give and receive love, we need to discover our own ‘love language’.

There are five distinct love languages, including words of affirmation, acts of service, physical touch, quality time and receiving gifts.

Understanding which language resonates with us can help us recognize how we show and want to be shown love.