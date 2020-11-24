Deepak Abbot on India’s Evolving App Ecosystem #AMA

A free-wheeling conversation between Ashish Sinha (NextBigWhat) and Deepak Abbot recorded at GrowthTalkies, a series of workshops and AMAs with India’s leading product and growth leaders.

Topics discussed:

– What’s happening with India’s app ecosystem.

– How can early-stage startups protect themselves from Google and Apple’s

– What are the app install and uninstall numbers from India

– How much time do Indian consumers spend on Apps

– Consumer behavioral change in Indian consumers pre-covid and during-covid.

» Subscribe to NextBigWhat Radio