Deepak Abbot on India’s Evolving App Ecosystem #AMA

A free-wheeling conversation between Ashish Sinha (NextBigWhat) and Deepak Abbot recorded at GrowthTalkies, a series of workshops and AMAs with India’s leading product and growth leaders.
Topics discussed:
– What’s happening with India’s app ecosystem.
– How can early-stage startups protect themselves from Google and Apple’s
– What are the app install and uninstall numbers from India
– How much time do Indian consumers spend on Apps
– Consumer behavioral change in Indian consumers pre-covid and during-covid.

