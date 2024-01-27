Does longevity impact GDP? Dr. Mehmood Khan says it does
Dr. Mehmood Khan, an expert in scientific research, healthcare, and corporate governance, delves into the future of civilization. He sheds light on the societal and economic implications of increased lifespan and how advancements in AI, technology, and biotech are poised to tackle aging and disease.
Redefining Retirement Age Norms
As individuals stay healthier longer due to advancements in health span extension technologies, societal norms around retirement age need rethinking.
The concept of multiple careers throughout one’s extended lifespan is proposed as an alternative model.
Re-envisioning Education’s Role
Education should serve beyond preparing young adults for their first career but instead prepare individuals for multiple careers throughout their extended lifespans due to advancements in health span extension technologies.
AI & Biotech’s Role in Lifespan Extension
AI and biotech have the potential to extend human lifespan while maintaining health.
They could play a significant role in identifying patterns at individual and population levels, helping us understand aging better and develop personalized treatments accordingly.