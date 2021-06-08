How do I Create Effective Product Roadmaps: Announcing SEEK Group Mentoring Session by Ujjwal Trivedi, Senior Director, Product Management

Founders and product leaders often struggle to come up with effective roadmaps. The ideal one turns out to be impractical and the one that eventually gets executed isn’t even documented.

We all have been there and done that. But is there a better way to create effective roadmaps? That solves for short-term keeping long-term strategy (and sanity) in place? That works across different stakeholders and evolving business landscape?

Introducing group mentoring session by SEEK mentor, Ujjwal Trivedi. Ujjwal is Senior Director, Product Management at Moveinsync.

Topic: How do I Create Effective Product Roadmaps

Date: June 12 [Saturday]

Timing: 5 PM onwards

Ideal for: Founders, Product Managers

Format: Interactive | BYOQ [Bring Your Own Questions].

Pricing: Rs. 649 (no discount code available)

100% proceeding go to charities.

The SEEK mentorship platform, in partnership with FWD app brings together leading professionals from across domains such as Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Technology and many more to ensure you and the rest of India gets #UnStuck asap. Book a slot with a SEEK mentor to gain meaningful mentorship access and 100% of the proceeds go to Covid-19 charities.