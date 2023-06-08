Emotional Intelligence 2.0 – Travis Bradberry | Free Book Summary

Understand Your Emotions

To improve our emotional intelligence, we must first understand how our emotions impact our behavior and decisions.

We should take the time to recognize our feelings and develop an understanding of why we feel the way we do.

This helps us make better choices and respond more constructively to challenging situations.