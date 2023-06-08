Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals – Rachel Hollis | Free Book Summary

Believe in Yourself

To achieve success, we must have faith in ourselves and our abilities.

We should not doubt our potential or apologize for pursuing our dreams.

Instead, we should take ownership of our lives and believe that anything is possible if we are willing to put in the work.