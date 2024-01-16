The Habit Revolution: How to rewire your brain [Book Summary]

Our habits – the things we do automatically day in day out – were once upon a time intentional behaviours

If you’ve ever set a goal to start a new habit or break an old one and you fell off the wagon; if you’ve been in a cycle of yo-yo dieting, phone scrolling or alarm snoozing; or if you intend to do one thing but end up doing another, then you’re in the right place.

Why do you find yourself repeating unwanted patterns? What do you do when exhaustion creeps in and you lose your willpower? The good news is it’s never too late to reprogram your habits. But how long does it really take and how can you make the changes stick?

"You know you’ve reached a level of automaticity with a certain habit when you’re starting to do it unconsciously and effortlessly and it would feel somewhat strange if you didn’t do it"​

Leading habit researcher Dr Gina Cleo reveals revolutionary breakthroughs in behavioural science that will help you uncover how your brain works, and how to rewire it to make instant and lasting change in your life.

“The Habit Revolution" by Gina Cleo provides insightful perspectives on understanding and changing habits. BigIdeas from the book:

How habits are formed

The Power of Habits: Habits, like driving or tying shoelaces, start as conscious efforts and become automatic through repetition. Understanding habit change can significantly impact various life areas, from health to productivity.

Defining Habits: Habits are neutral actions, responses, or beliefs that become automatic through repeated practice in a consistent context. They vary from person to person based on individual goals and contexts.