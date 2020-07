How Asana’s head of experience research drives product loyalty and innovation through design—and reimagines the dynamics of modern work in the process.

An artful approach to research that welcomes diverse perspectives—with equal parts empathy and accountability—is key to serving the needs of users, and the business.

Asana’s team of experience researchers operates around a shared set of values that help us do just that. We approach research initiatives with:

– Business-minded, strategic thinking

– Empathy and curiosity

– Rigor and experimentation