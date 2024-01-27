How film changes the way we see the world: Insights from filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay delves into her process of transforming ideas into powerful visual narratives. She shares her journey of adapting the award-winning book ‘Caste’ into a film titled ‘Origin’, and how she uses film as a medium to explore interconnected societal issues and ignite meaningful dialogue.

I’m really just making what I’m interested in and what I’ve learned and trying to pass it along when I learned the information. I believe images embed themselves in our imagination in a way that words alone don’t. We think in pictures. – Ava DuVernay