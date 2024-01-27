How film changes the way we see the world: Insights from filmmaker Ava DuVernay
Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay delves into her process of transforming ideas into powerful visual narratives. She shares her journey of adapting the award-winning book ‘Caste’ into a film titled ‘Origin’, and how she uses film as a medium to explore interconnected societal issues and ignite meaningful dialogue.
Independent Filmmaking
Despite initial lack of interest from studios, funding for ‘Origin’ was raised independently.
This freedom allowed for creative control but also presented financial challenges.
Continuous Learning
During the filmmaking process, new information about marginalized communities worldwide was discovered.
This underscores the importance of continuous learning beyond formal education systems.
I’m really just making what I’m interested in and what I’ve learned and trying to pass it along when I learned the information. I believe images embed themselves in our imagination in a way that words alone don’t. We think in pictures. – Ava DuVernay