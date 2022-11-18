How GAS app went viral and made $1M in 10 days with a team of 4

He made $1M in 10 days with a team of 4 people.
Gas App 🧵
The story is even more impressive as the app was only available to download in 12 states.
Crazy!
So how did they go viral?
They made the account private, & then followed every student from these high schools.
The good old fashioned ‘velvet rope’ approach.
Then on the launch day, they had guys park outside the schools.
When the end-of-day bell rang they accepted all the requests.
The Gas app team changed the bio of these planted accounts to direct the students to download gas, by saying “see who likes you.”
Not per DAY.
Not per WEEK.
30,000 users PER HOUR.
They named it after an internet slang “Gas”, which means to “pump someone up” with a compliment.
BUT, you can’t talk with or message anyone.
So questions like:
“Who has the best smile?”
“Who will be the best DJ at the party?”
“Who is likely to be a millionaire?”
When someone selects a name, they receive flames.
Which are meant to gas them up and boost their self-esteem.
A user can see WHO answered the poll questions about them by purchasing ‘God Mode,’ which costs $6.99 a week.
That’s $28 a month which is almost double to Netflix’s standard subscription plan (!!)
Nikita broke the news on Twitter in classic style:
After a few days, accusations that the app was involved in Human Trafficking began to surface.
Police departments, local TV news, and school district officials began issuing statements encouraging parents to NOT allow their children to use the app.
Google search was filled with news articles about “Gas app kidnapping” and “Gas app sex trafficking”.
He announced they had been targeted by two DoS attacks, with many IPs originating from China.
The big question I have…
Could it have been TikTok???
Gas App continues to grow at a rapid clip.
Nikita just said yesterday that 1/3 of American teens have downloaded the app!
>Achieving virality
>Fighting through the tough times to build a great business
Excited to see what Nikita and team continue to do with the Gas App!
Follow @lukesophinos where I share my learnings from founding, operating, investing, and advising software companies https://twitter.com/lukesophinos/status/1593268198064824320
Follow: @lukesophinos
[Via]
[Via]
» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)