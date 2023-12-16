How morning sunlight exposure can enhance energy and sleep
Dr. Andrew Huberman, a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine, discusses the impact of morning sunlight exposure on energy levels and sleep quality.
He explains the science behind this simple but potent method and shares practical tips for implementing it.
Role of morning sunlight in alertness and sleep
Exposure to bright sunlight in the morning triggers a cortisol spike, which enhances alertness and focus throughout the day.
This practice also contributes to better sleep at night, establishing a balanced circadian rhythm.
There are literally hundreds, if not thousands of quality peer-reviewed papers showing that light viewing early in the day is the most powerful stimulus for wakefulness throughout the day and it has a powerful, positive impact on your ability to fall and stay asleep at night. – Dr. Andrew Huberman
Ideal timing for sunlight exposure
To maximize the benefits, it’s recommended to get outside within the first hour after waking up, ideally in the first five to fifteen minutes.
This is when the body is most responsive to the light stimulus.
Proper method for sunlight viewing
When viewing the sun, it’s essential not to look directly at it to prevent eye damage.
Blinking is encouraged during this process.
Wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses with UV protection is acceptable as they correctly focus the light onto the retina.
Ineffectiveness of artificial lights
Artificial lights are insufficient substitutes for sunlight in stimulating wakefulness and cortisol early in the day.
Moreover, using these lights late at night could disrupt sleep.
Not wearing sunglasses at least for this morning sunlight viewing. – Dr. Andrew Huberman
Importance of sunlight exposure on overcast days
Even on cloudy or overcast days, it’s crucial to get outside for sunlight exposure.
Depending on the level of cloud cover, recommended durations range from 10 to 30 minutes.