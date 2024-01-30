How to launch a million-dollar business: Insights from Noah Kagan (creator of seven million-dollar businesses)

Noah Kagan, the CEO of AppSumo.com, shares his insightful journey of launching million-dollar businesses over a weekend. He delves into the importance of early identification of opportunities, effective negotiation strategies, and designing businesses that align with your lifestyle.

‘You can create a business that is a monster of your own making, a jail of your own making. It’s very easy to do. That is the default, I would say. And you can also design a business that allows you to do the type of thing that you’re describing, and those are fundamentally different approaches.’ – Tim Ferriss