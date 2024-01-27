How to scale into enterprise effectively in 2024?
Sean Murray, CRO at Greenhouse, shares valuable insights on scaling into the enterprise market. He discusses the challenges startups face when moving upmarket and the importance of integrating sales and marketing roles.
Moreover, he emphasizes how technology is reshaping traditional discovery methods in sales and the role of data in proving value to customers.
Revenue Accountability for Marketers
Like sales teams, marketing teams should also be held accountable for revenue generation.
Metrics such as inbound generation demand and customer journey indicators like NPS gross retention and net retention rates play a crucial role in assessing their performance.
Adapting to Market Shifts
There are several market changes such as budget control shifting back to CFOs or right-sizing valuations that sellers need to adapt quickly.
Despite these challenges, new logo sales remain strong while managing customer churn might pose some difficulty.
Educational Approach in Sales
An educational approach during the sales process encourages engagement with potential buyers by teaching them something new about their business.
This is especially important given that buyers spend only 9% of their purchasing process interacting with sellers.